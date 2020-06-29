Johnny Depp likely to lose legal battle against Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is likely to lose a legal battle against a British tabloid after UK judge's ruling that he breached a court order.

According to UK media reports, the judge ruled the actor breached court order that required him to release texts about 'happy pills' and 'whitey stuff'.



Daily Mail reported that Depp's trial could be thrown out after he was accused of 'breathtaking arrogance'.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was asked to disclose the message in which he was reportedly trying to obtain drugs.

The 57-year-old actor is suing The Sun, its publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which referred to him as a 'wife beater'.

Johnny Depp is also suing his former wife actress Amber Heard over a libel.