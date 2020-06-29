close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 29, 2020

Alia Bhatt teases fans with poster of her highly anticipated movie

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 29, 2020

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt on Monday shared the poster of her upcoming film "Sadak 2" which also stars her sister Pooja Bhatt, Shajat Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles.

The film is a sequel to the 1991 film "Sadak" starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja and other cast members shared the poster on social media. The "Sadak" sequel is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of this year.

Latest News

More From Bollywood