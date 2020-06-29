Alia Bhatt teases fans with poster of her highly anticipated movie

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt on Monday shared the poster of her upcoming film "Sadak 2" which also stars her sister Pooja Bhatt, Shajat Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles.

The film is a sequel to the 1991 film "Sadak" starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja and other cast members shared the poster on social media. The "Sadak" sequel is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of this year.

