Kanye West, Kim Kardashian threatened with lawsuit for 'bullying' ex-bodyguard

Kanye West is one of America’s most contentious personalities and it looks like more drama is coming his way.

The rapper’s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis is stepping forth threatening legal action against him for ‘bullying’ him and allegedly breaking a confidentiality agreement.

Stanulis terming West his “neediest, moodiest client” had earlier lashed out at him in a podcast back in May as well after which the artist’s lawyers tried to shut him off by threatening lawsuit for $10 million.

Now, Page Six has reported Stanulis’s response claiming the security official had never signed a confidentiality agreement.

“As such, any efforts undertaken by your clients to enforce any purported ‘confidentiality agreement’ will be met with counterclaims, that will seek significant damages, along with court costs and legal fees,” the letter said.

Stanulis’s attorney Dmitriy Shakhnevich told Page Six: “Our client is being bullied here, and we will not stand for that.”

Stanulis also spoke to the same publication saying: “I’m not going to let Kanye West and [his wife, Kim Kardashian, whose signature also appeared on the cease and desist] push me around just because they are rich and famous. I’m won’t be intimated by these two egotists!”

He further said that he could not have signed away his “First Amendment rights.” He also said that he is “developing a new movie around my experiences as a bodyguard to the stars.”

“So if Kanye and Kim want to go to war bring it on — they aren’t the only ones with a strong legal team.”