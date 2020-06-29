Neha Kakkar becomes most followed Indian musician on Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, who recently announced to quit social media and returned within a day on Instagram, has become most followed Indian musician on photo-video sharing platform.



The O Saki Saki singer hit 40 million followers on Instagram on Sunday.

She celebrated the milestone and shared the moments with the fans.

Sharing a video, Neha Kakkar wrote, “40 MILLION. Is This a Dream????? I Must be Blessed!!!!!!!!!!! Can’t Thank You Enough..... Each one of You #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician.”

In another endearing post, the singer said, “Your Nehu has a Family of #40Million Beautiful People here on #Instagram now!!!!!!! Thank You God.. Mata Rani And Of cource Each one of You!!. Not to forget MY #NEHEARTS #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries.”



Recently, Neha announced to quit the social media citing 'hatred, nepotism, jealously, bossy people and suicides', however, returned within a day.

