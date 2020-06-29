close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
Neha Kakkar becomes most followed Indian musician on Instagram

Neha Kakkar becomes most followed Indian musician on Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, who recently announced to quit social media and returned within a day on Instagram, has become most followed Indian musician on photo-video sharing platform.

The O Saki Saki singer hit 40 million followers on Instagram on Sunday.

She celebrated the milestone and shared the moments with the fans.

Sharing a video, Neha Kakkar wrote, “40 MILLION. Is This a Dream????? I Must be Blessed!!!!!!!!!!! Can’t Thank You Enough..... Each one of You #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician.”

In another endearing post, the singer said, “Your Nehu has a Family of #40Million Beautiful People here on #Instagram now!!!!!!! Thank You God.. Mata Rani And Of cource Each one of You!!. Not to forget MY #NEHEARTS #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries.”

Recently, Neha announced to quit the social media citing 'hatred, nepotism, jealously, bossy people and suicides', however, returned within a day.

