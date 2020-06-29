Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé has announced a new visual album -'Black Is King' - which will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.



The visual album will include appearances from some of the featured artists on "The Lion King: The Gift," and other special guests, producers said. It was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé.



Featured artists from "The Lion King: The Gift" include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Tierra Whack, though producers haven't said exactly who will appear in the visual album.

Disney and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement: "Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."



“Black Is King,” written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, will premiere globally on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. That’s just after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s “The Lion King” remake, for which Queen Bey voiced Nala (and which launched on Disney Plus in January).

