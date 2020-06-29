Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beyoncé has announced a new visual album -'Black Is King' - which will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.
The visual album will include appearances from some of the featured artists on "The Lion King: The Gift," and other special guests, producers said. It was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé.
Featured artists from "The Lion King: The Gift" include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Tierra Whack, though producers haven't said exactly who will appear in the visual album.
Disney and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement: "Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."
“Black Is King,” written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, will premiere globally on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. That’s just after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s “The Lion King” remake, for which Queen Bey voiced Nala (and which launched on Disney Plus in January).