Fatima Bhutto says 'damning' decision from Sindh to rename police school after Shahid Hayat

LONDON/KARACHI: Best-selling author Fatima Bhutto on Sunday slammed the Sindh government's decision to name a training school after former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat, a man she said was "charged with the murder of my father, Murtaza Bhutto".

Terming the decision to name the Saeedabad Police Training College after Hayat — a joint director general at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) — as "revealing" and "damning", Bhutto said: "I’ve never forgotten their complicity with my father’s killers."

"A monument will remind everyone else. My father, a sitting member of parliament, was shot several times, in the face and throat, and left to bleed to death without medical attention on the street for over an hour," she added.

"Shahid Hayat was part of the police force there on the road that night," noted Bhutto, a novelist and the granddaughter of Pakistan’s former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

"By naming Police Training College Saeedabad after Hayat, are these the tactics the Sindh government is planning to teach a new generation of police officers?"

