Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor months after his death

Two months after the passing of the iconic Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu took to her social media to pen an emotional note in his name.

She began by noting the reality of life and how each person’s battle tends to look different but is just as painful. She also urged her fans to value their loved ones while they are still alive and to work for a better tomorrow.

Neetu Kapoor recently penned an emotional, heart wrenching and loving tribute in honor of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on Instagram.

Her post featured a nostalgic picture of the pair engaging in a social gathering. She captioned her post by saying, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth. [sic]”

