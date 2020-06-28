NDMA to be handed first tranche of locally made ventilators this week: Fawad





Minister says that there are three more designs in the last phase of development. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that the first locally made ventilators will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) this week.

“The first tranche of Made in Pakistan ventilators will be handed over to the NDMA this week,” tweeted the minister and congratulated the NRTC on the achievement.

Chaudhry also shared that there are three more designs that are in the last phase of development. He said that after the approval, Pakistan will be among those countries which will be able to manufacture complex medical equipment, adding that all these machines will be up to par with the standards followed by the European Union.



Earlier this month, the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the indigenous development of Electro Medical devices.

The ceremony was held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCC) Islamabad. Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister's Special Assistant (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council and Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) attended the event.

The framework under this mechanism would spark off innovation and local engineering solutions in this field and will improve healthcare facilities.

The initiative is expected to open a way forward for the innovators to invest multiple electro-medical equipment in Pakistan.

Electro-medical devices are being regulated by DRAP and 15 ventilators were in various phases of trials at the time. Machine trials of 4 ventilators by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) were expected to be completed as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the science minister had said that Pakistan is in a position to export personal protective equipment.

Noting that currently export orders worth $10 million are pending, the minister said that his ministry will also enhance cooperation with local surgical goods manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, Mirza said the country has improved its healthcare system and it will be manufacturing ventilators, soon.