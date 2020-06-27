‘Mulan’ live action release pushed back amid COVID-19 once more

With COVID-19 having had caused the halting of all non-essential industries, Hollywood has been forced to keep pushing back the release of their summer live action remake of Mulan.

According to previous reports, the movie was set to debut by July 24, however it has been pushed back till August 12 given the current world situation.

According a report by Insider, co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn, alongside Alan Bergman co-chairman of The Walt Disney Studios said: "While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance.”

“Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

With the whopping price tag of $200 million that was needed to create the film, producers and directors initially hoped the film would resonate with Chinese audiences. However with cinema closures effecting all of China, the company feels it to be risky to release the film leaving the Chinese market untouched.