Harry, Meghan Markle given message that Prince Charles’s coffers aren’t infinite

Prince Charles is currently at odds with Meghan and Harry as per sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after exiting the British royal family were seeking financial help from Prince Charles back in the UK.



However, as it turns out, the finances may be now becoming a burden for the Prince of Wales as reports claim that he has been struggling to pay for their expenses after his income took a fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by The Daily Express, the 71-year-old saw a sharp decline in his income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

While he receives $28million per year under normal circumstances, that amount may be drastically decreased next year.

Sources cited by the report claim that the heir to the throne is currently at odds with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a message was sent to the couple that Charles’s funds are not ‘inexhaustible.’

While the pair had initially stated that they will work to become financially independent after cutting off ties with the royals, BBC later reported that 95 percent of their finances were being handled through the sums coming in from the Duchy of Cornwall.