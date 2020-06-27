Anushka Sharma claims she always tries to look for fresh talent for her productions

Anushka Sharma has always been a vocal advocate for inspiring new talent and breaking through the glass ceiling. With her new production company, she has made it her life’s mission to provide options to rising artists and provide platforms for ‘raw talent’ to blossom.

According to a report by IANS, Ansuhka was quoted saying, "I have had a very interesting journey in Bollywood and I have tried to apply these important learnings from my experiences for my production company Karnesh. Right from my debut film, I worked really hard so that I could get a chance to collaborate with some of the best filmmakers of our country. My desire was to always try and work with the best writers and directors.”

She added, "When I became a producer at 25, I was clear that I would back genuinely talented people who give their everything to make a mark with their raw talent and who are looking for a foot into the business of films.[sic]”

During the course of the interview Anushka admitted that she and her brother Karnesh have always been on the look out for such people, "We have continuously done so with actors, directors and technicians. The energy and fresh ideas that new talent bring to the project is invigorating and we intend to keep doing the same. We are also very passionate about chasing stories that are off the beaten track and keep searching for such ideas that push the envelope."

"Along with all the success that our projects have witnessed, which we are very proud of, for us what matters most is that we have been the studio that has tried to constantly discover fresh talent.”

Before signing off she stressed upon this claim, stating that Clean Slate Films life mission is to aid raw talent. She says, "Because we feel the more we have varied voices in the industry, the fresher it will become in ideas and attitude, and we will produce more clutter-breaking content and artistes, which is definitely necessary.[sic]"