Priyanka Chopra raises her voice for Jayaraj and Bennix who were killed in police custody

Priyanka Chopra raises her voice for Jayaraj and Bennix killed in police custody

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has demanded justice for father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix, who were killed in police custody in India’s Tamil Nadu state.

Jayaraj, 60 and Bennix, 30 were picked up by the police on the charge that they had kept their mobile shop open beyond the curfew hours amid lockdown.

The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Twitter to express her anger.

Raising her voice, Priyanka wrote, “Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime.”

“The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts,” she further said.

“I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

Priyanka is currently under self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus pandemic in United States.