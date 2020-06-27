Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends legal notice to wife Aaliya over ‘fraud and willful defamation’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya have been in the news since the latter filed for divorce in May.



Aaliya had sent Nawazuddin a divorce notice on May 7 with an aim to end their marriage. The actor had responded to the divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.

Later, she levelled a series of allegations on the actor's family, in particular his brothers, stating that they used to spy on her.

Also in a recent interview, Aaliya had alleged that she was unable to pay her children's school fees as Siddiqui had stopped paying her the monthly allowance. The claims were rejected by the actor's lawyer.

Now, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has reportedly sent a legal notice to Aaliya for engaging in 'fraud,willful and planned defamation'.

In the notice, he stated that Aaliya should refrain from making any defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification and withdraw allegations she recently levelled.