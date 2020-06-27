close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2020

Jessica Simpson sizzles in cheeky snap, displays incredible weight-loss

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 27, 2020

Jessica Simpson  has  shared new series of bikini photos, displaying her trim figure on as she celebrated the 'final days' of her 30s.

The 39-year-old singer dazzled in a photo posted to Instagram that showcased her pert backside and a revealing two-piece suit.

The singer was saying farewell to her thirties in style: showing off her super fit bod ahead of her 40th birthday, which  falls on July, 10. 

 She captioned the post:  :"YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s."

View this post on Instagram

YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jessica's trainer revealed her exercise regimen last month that helped her lose 100lbs after giving birth to her third child in 2019.

Latest News

More From Entertainment