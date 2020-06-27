Jessica Simpson sizzles in cheeky snap, displays incredible weight-loss

Jessica Simpson has shared new series of bikini photos, displaying her trim figure on as she celebrated the 'final days' of her 30s.

The 39-year-old singer dazzled in a photo posted to Instagram that showcased her pert backside and a revealing two-piece suit.

The singer was saying farewell to her thirties in style: showing off her super fit bod ahead of her 40th birthday, which falls on July, 10.

She captioned the post: :"YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s."

Jessica's trainer revealed her exercise regimen last month that helped her lose 100lbs after giving birth to her third child in 2019.

