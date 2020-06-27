Jessica Simpson sizzles in cheeky snap, displays incredible weight-loss

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jessica Simpson has shared new series of bikini photos, displaying her trim figure on as she celebrated the 'final days' of her 30s.
The 39-year-old singer dazzled in a photo posted to Instagram that showcased her pert backside and a revealing two-piece suit.
The singer was saying farewell to her thirties in style: showing off her super fit bod ahead of her 40th birthday, which falls on July, 10.
She captioned the post: :"YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s."
Jessica's trainer revealed her exercise regimen last month that helped her lose 100lbs after giving birth to her third child in 2019.