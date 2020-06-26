close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Ariana Grande shares first Instagram picture with beau Dalton Gomez

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020

Ariana Grande on Friday made her relationship public as she cuddled up with her beau in an Instagram post ahead of her birthday.

Rumours have been swirling since February that Ariana Grande is in a relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The singer, however, has avoided sharing anything about her personal life with fans.

The singer shared multiple pictures in her latest post which contained photo of the loverbirds together.

"Almost 27," she captioned her pictures and chose to turned off her comments.


