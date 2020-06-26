Anushka Sharma wishes to push past the ‘skewed and lopsided’ female perspective in films

Anushka Sharma’s latest production Bulbbul appears to have ignited the flames of change within her, so much so that she aims to curate heroic legacies like Bulbbul to change the view of Indian cinema.

The producer aims to narrate stories housed by strong female leads on the silver screen and hopes to “one day create a genre of our own” through her hard work.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Anushka began by saying, "The idea that Clean Slate Filmz would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move by us. We, however, always wanted to create a style of story-telling that celebrates women and their spirit.”

For the “portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions."

"Karnesh and I aren't scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that's what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both Paatal Lok and now Bulbbul has got great reviews and janta ka appreciation. [sic]"

"The success shows that we are on the right track and we will continue to make cinema that's brave and back immensely talented film-makers like Anvita Dutt, Sudip Sharma, Prosit Roy, Avinash Arun, Anshai Lal whose bold cinematic voices need to be heard.[sic]"

"It is them that has made both these projects immensely successful. Clean Slate Filmz has always been home to really talented first time writers, directors, musicians and actors looking to make a mark in cluttered Bollywood and we have tried to do our best to bring their geniuses on screen with every single project. we take pride in that and it's the core ethos of Clean Slate Filmz which thankfully has resonated with like-minded creative artists. [sic]"