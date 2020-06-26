Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel moves court seeking injunction

Sir Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel has reportedly launched a legal action against the singer at the high court.



The German-born sound engineer is seeking an injunction against Sir Elton, who she married in 1984. The couple divorced in 1988.

After the separation from Blauel, Sir Elton married David Furnish, with whom he has two children.

The injunction application was reportedly filed last week. The trigger for the legal action is unclear as such measures typically deal with privacy concerns.

According to a media outlet, Ms Blauel's lawyer confirmed papers had been filed but said his client "hopes to resolve the matter privately and amicably".



She met Sir Elton at the studios in 1983, as he recorded his comeback album 'Two Low For Zero', which included the hit singles 'I'm Still Standing' and 'I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues'.