Rallies staged against police ‘excesses’ on citizen

MINGORA: Political activists and the civil society members staged a protest against the police highhandedness on Amir Tehkali in Tehkal in Peshawar and demanded justice for the victim in Nishat Chowk here on Thursday.

Holding banners and posters inscribed with words against the ‘excesses’ of Peshawar police and justice for the citizen, the protestors also chanted slogans against the police. Speaking to the protestors, Riaz Khan of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party said that government should immediately order an impartial probe and take disciplinary action against the erring cops. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should quit government if it cannot provide protection to the people, he said, adding that it was failure of the rulers if the police had adopted an insulting attitude towards the innocent and law-abiding people.

DARGAI: The Jamaat-e-Islami, Youth Wing, also staged a rally against the alleged police excesses on Amir Tehkali and demanded a fair probe into the incident.

Former tehsil council member Rashid Ahmad Qazi was leading the protest rally. Speaking at the rally, Rashid Ahmad Qazi, Fazal Wahab, Iftikhar Hussain and others said that PTI rulers had badly failed to provide justice and protection to the people. They said that JI would play its role for the rule of law and protection of rights of downtrodden in the country.

BAKHELA: Local leaders of various political parties and civil society members also held a protest rally against the Peshawar police for their alleged involvement in excesses against a citizen and demanded legal action against the responsible cops.

Speaking at the rally, the speakers said that suspension of erring policemen was not enough and that they must be removed from service and award them an exemplary punishment. The protestors held the police responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.They said that they would again hold protest if stern action was not taken against the police. —Correspondents