'Gone with the Wind' is back on HBO Max after temporary removal over racial depictions

"Gone with the Wind" is available for fans on HBO Max after it was removed from streaming service over racial depictions.



The classic movie returned to the streaming platform on Wednesday, along with two extra features discussing its depiction of race in the Civil War era.

The Oscar-winning 1939 film was removed after the killing of an unarmed black man that triggered protests in the United States.

HBO Max said at the time that it would return with a discussion of its historical context.

On Wednesday, the film set on a Georgia plantation was accompanied by a four-minute introduction and a recording of a panel discussion about the movie at the Turner Classic Movie (TCM) festival in 2019.



