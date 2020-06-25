Unprovoked firing along LoC by Indian troops leaves woman 'seriously injured'

RAWALPINDI: India's indiscriminate firing at the Karela sector across the Line of Control (LoC), left a woman seriously injured, the military's media wing said Thursday.



"Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along #LOC targeting civil population," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



"Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries."

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army's troops "responded effectively to Indian firing".

Increasing CFVs

Over the past few months, India's increasing ceasefire violations across the LoC have heightened tensions between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's top army command resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose the targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir, according to an official press statement issued after the Corps Commander’s Conference had held a meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“The forum was briefed on [the] national and regional security situation,” said the statement by DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.



“Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits,” the DG ISPR had said.

1,296 ceasefire violations in 2020

In a statement earlier this month, the Foreign Office had said: "Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons."

The June 9 statement had added that India has committed 1,296 ceasefire violations in 2020 alone, martyred at least seven civilians, and injured another 98.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the statement had added.