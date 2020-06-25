How Kate and Prince William reacted after Harry introduced them to Meghan Markle

The press may have painted the relationship shared between Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a certain way but they definitely started off on a warm note.

An old interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been making rounds online where they sat with BBC’s Mishal Husain right after their 2017 engagement announcement.

During the course of the interview, the Fab Four’s friendship was brought to light by the couple and how the Cambridges reacted after meeting Meghan for the first time.

In the video, Harry recalls how the family welcomed Meghan: “It was exciting I mean I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn’t tell anybody at all.”

“And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in a couple of — well quite a few times now,” he continued.

“Catherine has been absolutely..” he said and before he could finish his sentence, Meghan chimed in saying: “Wonderful.”

“Amazing,” Harry added.

“As has William as well, and then my father as well. A handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well,” he said further.