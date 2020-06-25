Hansal Mehta admits his son got 'a step in the door' because of him

Hansal Mehta admits his ‘son got a step in the door because of me’ amid nepotism debates

Hansal Mehta, Bollywood filmmaker and director recently touched upon nepotism following the death of Shushant Singh Rajput.

Hansal recently took to Twitter to share his views, and began by opening up about his son’s privilege and how it was his own name that got his son’s foot in the door.

The filmmaker said, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son."

In regards to the media, he began by stating, "Unfortunately, we often mistake PR, imaging, paid media and gossip as essential tools for survival here. Media uses our insecurities and aspirations to its benefit. We need to change that by being that change. Media will thrive on what you give them. Give them your talent."





