Humaima Malick speaks up about mental health

Humaima Malick also speaks up about mental health

Pakistan TV and film actress Humaima Malick has urged her fans and fellow showbiz stars to take mental health seriously as ‘our mind gets hurt also like our hearts’.



The Ishq Junoon Deewangi actress turned to Twitter and talked about the mental health as the issue has escalated following the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Netizens and celebrities have joined the debate to raise awareness about the mental health.

Humaima Malick tweeted, “Mental health! Take it seriously please.”



She further said, “Help people who need it if you see anyone around you who isn’t feeling their best please help them instead of asking them questions”

“Our mind gets hurt also like our hearts,” the actress added.

Earlier, Pakistani star Zara Noor Abbas, while talking about mental health, disclosed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression during the lockdown and doctors recommended her medicines and therapy.

Zara urged fans and fellow showbiz stars to break the taboo and talk about mental health.

In another Instagram story, the actress said, “Remember, accepting mental health problem is the first step towards healing.”