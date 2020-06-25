Prince William is fed up of the drama surrounding Prince Harry’s move

Prince William is still holding some grudges against Harry over the LA move

Prince Harry and Prince William have been on unpleasant terms for a while if reports are to be believed

And while earlier reports may have suggested that the feud is starting to settle, new sources have stepped forth claiming that the big bro is still holding some grudges against Harry over his move to LA.

As per Us Weekly’s source, William has absolutely had it with the drama surrounding Harry’s exit and is still somewhat disturbed over the move.

“William is so tired and done with the drama of it all. Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom,” spilled the insider.

They further said that Harry decision “breaks William’s heart” and the two brothers "need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”

Earlier this month, a separate source told the same publication that, “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”