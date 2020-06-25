Kate Middleton ‘resentful’ of all those assuming she is struggling with royal duties

After Meghan Markle’s exit, the press seems to have shifted its focus towards Kate Middleton with the coverage at times going out of hand.

And after the Tatler row, the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly irked about claims making rounds about her ‘struggling’ with her royal duties.

People magazine, citing a close source said that the 38-year-old “resents” all those assuming that she is having a tough time with her royal role.

The insider dished that Kate “certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling. I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth, because it really isn’t the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”

“Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to. If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has,” the grapevine spilled.

The publication citing another source said that the duchess does seem to be under some sort of pressure: “I think the pressure is more about her public image, making sure she is wearing the right brands, showing the kids in less expensive clothing, especially right now. Small details, but they matter.”

For the unversed, a cover story on Kate done by Tatler earlier had wreaked havoc within the Kensington Palace over its alleged ‘false’ reporting.

A source quoted in the infamous article had made claims that infuriated the royals sparking legal action against the publication.

Tatler’s source had said: "Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."