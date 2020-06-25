Mumbai police contacts Twitter over Sushant Singh's mysteriously deleted tweets

Police is now reaching out to Twitter over suspicions of some of Sushant Singh's posts getting deleted

The tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked investigations on what drove him towards taking his own life.

And as per the latest on the case, Pinkvilla reported that the police is now reaching out to Twitter over suspicions of some of his posts getting deleted as the last tweet made from his account was from December 27, 2019.

The report detailed that the officials will be contacting the micro-blogging site to monitor his social media activity during his last days.

Since his death, Bollywood’s toxic culture has been exposed with numerous coming forth and voicing opinions about how the bigwigs treat actors without film backgrounds as outcasts, while directing all big opportunities towards the star kids.

Sushant was found dead in his room by his domestic worker at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34.