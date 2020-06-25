Sonam Kapoor says Karishma is her inspiration for hard work, determination

Sonam Kapoor shared sweet throwback photos and extended love and birthday wishes to Karishma Kapoor on her 46th birthday, saying ‘You are our inspiration for hard work determination.’



Sharing throwback photos with the Raja Hindustani actress, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor .”

“You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges..,’ the Neerja actress further said.



Sonam Kapoor said, “also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you.”

Karishma Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She ruled the Bollywood in 1990s and early 2000s. She is also the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award.