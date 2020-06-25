Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid recovers from coronavirus

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad recovered from the coronavirus after he tested negative for the infection, reported Geo News on Thursday.



Rashid, who was being treated at the Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, has been discharged from the facility after it was found that he had recovered.

The minister after being discharged from the hospital thanked the nation for praying for his recovery. He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for inquiring about his health.



Earlier this month, Rashid joined a long list of parliamentarians who had tested positive for the virus, according to the railways ministry.

As per the ministry's statement at the time, Rashid was showing no symptoms of the virus. However, he had undergone self-isolation for two weeks, the ministry added.

On July 14, it was reported that the railways minister was shifted to the Military Hospital Rawalpindi as he was feeling unwell, said his ministry’s spokesperson.

The minister had been feeling quite unwell since evening, said the spokesperson at the time.

“Sheikh Rashid is doing better,” the federal minister’s spokesperson had said.

As the current month began, the pneumonic pandemic’s rampage intensified with several top politicians testing positive for COVID-19.

These include former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gilani, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTI MPA from Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon and PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan.

