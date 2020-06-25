Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan tests negative for Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to a hospital over breathing issues, is doing better and will be discharged soon, Indian media reported citing family sources.



According to media, Saroj is under observation and doing fine. She is much better and will be discharged soon.

Saroj was also tested for coronavirus, which turned out to be negative.

Indian filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also took to Twitter and updated about the health of Saroj.

He said, “Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry. Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covid too. Negative. #SarojKhan.”

Saroj Khan was hospitalised over breathing issues in Bandra, Mumbai on June 20.

She is known as ‘the mother of dance/choreography in Bollywood and according to reports she has choreographed over 2000 songs in her more than 40 years of career.