Wed Jun 24, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres gears up for new shows with three big stars

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 25, 2020
 

Eminent TV host Ellen DeGeneres has signed three new big stars to her venture, it was announced on Tuesday.

Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland and Ellie Kemper are developing new shows for the 62-year-old host's joint venture with Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Sarah Hyland will reportedly front a show titled 'Lady Parts alongside Dr. Sheryl A. Ross.

The Geek charming actress and the doctor will chat with celebrity guests about health and other topics.

The show will feature Kemper talking with Generation Zers to get their perspective on various topics.

Meanwhile, details of Tiffany Haddish's as-yet-untitled show are currently under wraps.


