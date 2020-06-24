Fans laud Ariana Grande for sending food and coffee to Kentucky voters

Ariana Grande is being praised for her good gesture towards the voters at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Story is that the singer sent food and coffee tucks to voters on Tuesday as they queued up to cast their votes.

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to announce, "Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line ! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u".

It was not the first time the singer won hearts of her fans with a sweet gesture. Last year, she paid for fans dinner after she was forced to cancel a concert due to some health problems.

She had also tendered an apology for having to pull out of the concert.