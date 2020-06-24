Sharp increase in gold price in Pakistan

The price of 10 grammes of gold also shot up Rs1,715 to Rs90,106. Photo: File

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola has risen by Rs2,000, the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA) said on Wednesday.

With the increase of Rs2,000, gold is now priced at Rs105,100 per tola, whereas the price of 10 grammes of gold shot up Rs1,715 to Rs90,106.

On the other hand, the international gold price has gone up $20 an ounce to $1,777.