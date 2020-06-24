Abrar-ul-Haq defeats coronavirus, thanks fans for prayers

Abrar-ul-Haq defeats coronavirus, tests negative for Covid-19

Singer-turned-politician Abrar-ul-Haq, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 31, has fully recovered and tested negative for the virus.



The 51-year-old singer turned to Twitter and shared the good news with the fans. He also said that he has joined office after quarantine.

He tweeted, “Alhamdulliah i have been tested Corona negative and today is my 1st day in the office after quarantine.”

Abrar thanked fans for their prayers and also prayed for quick recovery of other coronavirus patients.

“Thanks to all those who prayed for my success. May Allah swt bless all the patients with quick recovery and keep everyone safe .Ameen,” he further said.