Mel Gibson faces criticism after Winona Ryder says he made anti-Semitic remarks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Social media users are condemning Mel Gibson after Winona Ryder accused him of making anti-Semitic and anti-gay remarks.
The "Stranger Things" actress levelled the allegations against Gibson during an interview with The Sunday Times where she was asked whether she had faced anti-semitism in the entertainment industry.
Responding to the reporter, she gave several examples including a run-in with Mel Gibson.
“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends,” she said. “And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”
Her accusations sparked a strong reaction, with Mel Gibson becoming top hashtag trends on Twitter.
"Mel Gibson is white, male, openly antisemitic, misogynistic, homophobic, and has zero political experience, so he has a good shot of being president someday," a user tweeted sarcastically.