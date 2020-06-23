close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
June 23, 2020

Mel Gibson faces criticism after Winona Ryder says he made anti-Semitic remarks

Tue, Jun 23, 2020

Social media users are condemning Mel Gibson after  Winona Ryder accused him of making anti-Semitic and anti-gay remarks.

The "Stranger Things" actress levelled the allegations against Gibson during an interview with The Sunday Times where she was asked whether she had faced anti-semitism in the entertainment industry.

Responding to the reporter, she gave several examples including a run-in with Mel Gibson.

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends,” she said. “And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Her accusations sparked a strong reaction, with Mel Gibson becoming top hashtag trends on Twitter.

"Mel Gibson is white, male, openly antisemitic, misogynistic, homophobic, and has zero political experience, so he has a good shot of being president someday," a user tweeted sarcastically.

