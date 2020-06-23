Hollywood is ruthlessly misogynistic: Megan Fox

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has said that she was not preyed upon by Transformers director Michael Bay.

He reaction came after an interview clip from 2009 resurfaced.

Thanking her fans who expressed their support for her, the actress said she endured some harrowing experiences in Hollywood which she said is ruthlessly misogynistic.

Fans expressed outrage at how she was sexualized and mistreated as a young actress.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress said she was cast as an extra when she was 15-years-old in Michael Bay's Bad Boys 2.

She described being asked by Bay to dance sexually in a bikini under a waterfall as an alternative to sitting at the bar or holding a drink due to her age.

When the fans started bashing Michael, the actress had explained that she was not preyed upon by the director.