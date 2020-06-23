Ali Zafar says Sushant Singh was one of the nicest people he had met

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar on Tuesday said Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the nicest people he had met.

Taking to Instagram, Ali paid tribute to the Bollywood star who committed suicide earlier this month.

Ali shared a throwback photo with Sushant and some other friends and called the late actor "one of the warmest and nicest people" he had met in the industry.

"So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it," Ali Zafar wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 and police have confirmed that the actor committed suicide.