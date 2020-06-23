Brad Pitt concerned over Angelina Jolie’s influence in Shiloh’s gender fluidity

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always been at the forefront of media attention, and it appears this time their children have been thrown into the mix.

According to this new report by sources, Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is rumored to be gender fluid and Angelina's influence in her daughter’s life has begun to worry Brad considerably.

Thus the father of six is worried that Shiloh might be ‘influenced’ into identifying as a boy because of her mother’s desires.

The report also goes on to claim that Jolie is ‘forcing’ Shiloh to embrace the opposite gender because she has no issue with her gender fluidity. That is not to say Brad is opposed to the idea of his child finding their own way.

As per Micky.com, "He believes it is within his children’s best interests to keep an eye on how their mother parents them now that they’ve split, whether she likes it or not."



The insider also claims, "But he also worries that she is under the influence of Angelina and he would hate for that to make Shiloh’s life difficult as she gets older, especially since she will forever be in the spotlight by virtue of who her parents are."