Tue Jun 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2020

Naimal Khawar showers love on husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his 36th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 23, 2020
Naimal Khawar showers love on husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his 36th birthday

Naimal Khawar penned down a sweet birthday note for husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his 36th birthday, calling him ‘a man with a heart of gold’.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a loved-up selfie and an adorable photo of husband and wrote, “A man with a heart of gold, filled with so much purity.”

She went on to say “Thankyou for lighting up my world everyday.”

Naimal Khawar further wrote with a heart emoji, “Happy birthday my love.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi also shared the same photo in his Instagram story and showered love on his wife.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans also extended greetings to the Alif actor on his birthday.

