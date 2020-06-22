Ushna Shah thinks Pakistan should also make shows like 'Ertugrul'

All hell broke loose when actress Ushna Shah recently asked about the popularity of Turkish TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" in other parts of the world.

She was trolled on social media for asking the question.

The actress has now rejected the impression that she is jealous of the series which PTV is now airing with Urdu dubbing.

When a fan drew her attention towards the criticism the show has received from Pakistani actors, Ushna said although she has not watched "Ertugrul" yet, she thinks that it is brilliant and "[I]t’s about time we had such shows."



