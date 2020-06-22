close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2020

Ushna Shah thinks Pakistan should also make shows like 'Ertugrul'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 22, 2020

All hell broke loose when actress Ushna Shah   recently asked about the popularity of Turkish TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" in other parts of the world.

She was trolled on social media for asking the question.

The actress has now rejected the impression that she is jealous of the series which PTV is now airing with Urdu dubbing.

When a fan drew her attention towards the criticism the show has received from Pakistani actors, Ushna said although she has not watched "Ertugrul" yet, she thinks that it is brilliant and "[I]t’s about time we had such shows."


