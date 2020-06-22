Pakistan Vs England: PCB to ban social media usage for players to avoid any unpleasant event

The national squad is also directed to spend most of their time in hotel rooms, in order to minimise the possibility of contracting the contagious coronavirus. Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reportedly ban usage of social media for players participating in the England series and has directed the team to steer clear of any such approaches and immediately report to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) as soon as any corrupt individual tries to reach out to them through social media.

Pakistan is scheduled to play against England in three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the matches likely to take place between August 5 and September 1 in Manchester and Southampton.

During four separate lectures on Thursday, the board will inform the touring party on how to carry themselves in England and adhere to the strict tour guidelines issued by the authorities in order to avoid any unpleasant event during the tour.

Reportedly, bookies and match-fixers are trying to swindle players through sponsorship deals and offers. They might try to persuade players in the guise of representatives of team owners from different franchise tournaments and invite them to attend events and parties in order to trap them. These individuals might make use of fake names and untraceable numbers.

The national squad is also directed to spend most of their time in hotel rooms, in order to minimise the possibility of contracting the contagious coronavirus that has ravaged the world, in particular England, where more than 42,000 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Pakistani team tested for coronavirus ahead of England tour today

The PCB's England-bound players and officials on Monday have tested for coronavirus in the first round of COVID-19 testing to ensure safe travel of the players in the England tournament scheduled in the coming months, Daily Jang reported.

According to media reports, the tests were carried out in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar. Following the first round, the second round of tests will be conducted on June 25.

Due to stringent protocols, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that there will be no practice matches and that the team will have to resort to intra-squad games in a bid to prepare themselves.

"Because of strict protocols due to Covid-19, this time there would be no practice matches ahead of our series against England," he said.

"Our players will prepare for the Test series by playing matches within our squad. We would have 29 players available during the tour so they can have plenty of match practice by having 14-a-side games."