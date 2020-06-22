Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passes away

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passed away at a private hospital after a prolong illness here on Sunday. Talib Jauhari was in a critical condition for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital on June 10 over complaints of chest infection and hypoglycemia and since then, he was on the ventilator. His family will later announce the details of the funeral.

Allama Jauhari was also a poet, historian, and a philosopher, credited various books. He was born in 1938 in Patna in the then British India and had received his early education from his father Maulana Mustafa Jauhari. In 1949, he migrated to Pakistan with his father. He had learnt Islamic theology for 10 years in Najaf, Iraq, under the guidance of Ayatullah-al-Uzma Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei.

In 1965, he returned home and had started serving as the principal at the Jamia Imamia seminary in Karachi. He has also served as teacher of the Islamic Studies at the Government College Nazimabad, Karachi for five years.

Condolences pour in

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Allama Johri. The prime minister also commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Allama Raja Nasir also expressed his grief.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi also expressed his grief over the passing of Allama Johri.

MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, social worker Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa and other clerics also sent condolences messages.

