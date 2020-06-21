Kangana Ranaut reveals she was snubbed by Vogue for not being an ‘A-Lister’

Kangana Ranaut has faced many trials, tribulations and ‘humiliations’ before she made it to the top. One of her most shocking experinces, come with Vogue magazine, after they refused to work with her because “I am not an A-lister.”

Kangana Ranaut has recently taken another jab at the Bollywood hierarchy system, claiming, she was ‘mistreated’ and ‘humiliated’ on three separate occasions by Vogue India.

The actress began by saying that the magazine worked with her a total of two times before banning her. However, the most shocking revelation to Kangana’s claim is that they still continued to use her pictures and videos in their work.

Recalling the first of many incidents, Kangana claims that back in 2008, the fashion magazine snubbed her and chose Priyanka Chopra because Kangana was not famous enough.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, she was quoted saying, "During my movie Fashion’s release in 2008 Vogue did a cover with Priyanka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover they said I am not an A-lister.”

Another incident occurred in 2014 when Kangana asked for Anaita Shroff Adajania to style her, however, her request was not fulfilled. The actress recalls, "In 2014, Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me. She sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh Mills. In 2015, post my sudden ascend to the top position, they said if I want to do covers with them then I must attend their beauty awards.”

“I requested like other film stars I too want to shoot outdoors for a cover story with Vogue. I requested that Anaita styled me. They promised but again they shot my cover in Mukesh Mills (same location they did the last cover) and when I asked for clothes fitting, they said 'If you want Anaita to style you she will directly come to location no fittings for you'. This was shocking behaviour. I felt so humiliated.”

She then went on to say, "Those are the only two covers I did with them. Post that, they openly banned me. But during Manikarnika, I spoke to their head Alex and told him I need to promote my film. I wished to do a cover with them. They asked for a few favours like attend their beauty award and shoot a cover for their upcoming magazine. But they refuse to shoot the promised Vogue cover story with me for any of my movie promotions.”

Before concluding, she claimed, "I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair? Isn’t it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?"