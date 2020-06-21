Sonam Kapoor claps back at haters trolling her over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sonam Kapoor has been at the front end of hate and trolling ever since her past comments against Shushant Singh Rajput, on Koffee With Karan came to light.

In an effort to fight back, the actress deactivated comments on her Instagram posts, to squash hate comments from spreading towards her or her elderly parents.

This does not seem to have gone well, since users simply began sending her direct messages, claiming for her to have died instead of Sushant.

“Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents' comment section because I don’t want my [64-year-old parents] to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” the actress wrote on a post.

In regards to her seven-year-old video criticizing Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress claimed that she did not know who he was at that time.

Taking to Twitter, Sonam was quoted saying, “That video you’ve been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out didn’t know him, like he didn’t know me and didn’t say anything about me ell I now.. also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much won't about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest.”

In another tweet, Sonam stated, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud.”



“Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you.”

She concluded by saying, “Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it’s your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I’m born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and dharma is about you wouldn’t be so foolish. You are just damaging yourself and quality of life.”





