Kangana Ranaut reveals details of a personal ordeal with Rakesh Roshan’s household

Kangana Ranaut left Bollywood struggling to recover after she made a startling revelation, exposing the truth behind the disproportionate power struggle which has always been a part of the industry.

Kangana claims that in the past, a misunderstanding arose between her and Rakesh Roshan’s household. Soon after that, she was advised by a number of people to apologize to the family since repercussions would be extreme if she failed to do so.

Many warned her that she will be put in jail or be forced to commit suicide if she failed to comply.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the actress was quoted recalling the past experience, stating, "Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people.”

"He told me that 'If you don't apologise to them, they will put you in jail, and eventually, you will commit suicide due to the extreme pressure.' -These were his words," Kangana claimed.

Kangana has been dubbed as the catalyst for Sushant Singh Rajput's case and as a result of her fiery and vocal personality, she prefers to speak her mind and say everything she feels "rather than keep it bottled up like Sushant."