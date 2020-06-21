Kim Kardashian pays no heed to Kourtney’s major parenting rule while babysitting

Kim Kardashian became the aunt of every child’s dream during a recent babysitting experience with Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason. the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star apparently decided to forgo one of her sister’s major parenting rules while looking after her oldest son Mason.

Kim’s recent Instagram post showcases just how lenient she is when she chills at home. The reality TV star posted a selfie with Mason as the pair bit into some delicious sweet snacks. Kim captioned her post claiming, "When I baby sit..."

Many have long been baffled by Kourtney’s rules, mostly because keeping children away from sugar is a task not many parents are able to get away with.



According to a report by PEOPLE, the main reason behind her anal approach to food is because "a few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy," she wrote in 2018. "After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten and dairy-free diet."

That does not mean her kids never touch the sweet delight of sugar, according to a previous article, Kourtney claims her kids always get occasional treats, "With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation.

"When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!"