Riddhima Kapoor is missing dad Rishi Kapoor on Father’s Day

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been living with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai post the demise of her father Rishi Kapoor, is missing her dad on Father’s Day.



Riddhima turned to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her parents and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day papa! I miss you love you always!”

Riddima lives in New Delhi and she travelled to Mumbai to be with her family after the death of her father.



Recently, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others also visited Neetu’s house.

Riddhima shared the family photos with the fans on social media with sweet caption, “My comfort zone #familia.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling cancer for two years.

