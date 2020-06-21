Sushant Singh biopic in the works, says director Nikhil Anand

Sushant Singh's sad demise left the cinematic world in a deep state of shock.

Now, according to Indian media reports, director Nikhil Anand is dreaming to make a biopic on the actor's life and his tragic passing away.

Talking about the same, Anand said, "It is painful to accept the fact that Sushant is no more with us physically. He was an inspiration to every common man who wanted to make it big. He was not only an excellent artist beyond par, but also a great human being along with being an intelligent person. I hope that he is happy wherever he is.

"My movie on him will be a tribute to him and it's my dream now to make him immortal in the cinematic world. I also hope that it inspires more people to be the part of the industry and a change comes. I hope the negatives lessen and Bollywood gives the talent more preference over nepotism," Anand added.

"The movie shall be started in a couple of months as the situation of the pandemic gets better. In the meanwhile, the team will be working on the story, cast and the movie making team. The movie will be released nationwide. The efforts will be made to release it worldwide so that it reaches and inspires and touches a maximum number of people," the director further revealed.

To ensure accuracy, Anand is all set to meet and talk to Sushant's family, friends and relatives, as part of research and preparation for the project.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. The actor had committed suicide after battling depression for six months.

Meanwhile, investigation into the actor's suicide is underway by police officials.