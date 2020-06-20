Katrina Kaif gives inside scoop on her Netflix original superhero release

Even though Katrina Kaif was ecstatically gearing up for the announcement of a superheroine movie, all plans were put on hold for over three months due to the current world crisis.

Now that all have come together, however, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed all suspicions with confirmations of the release.

During her most recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress claimed, "Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr. India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth one is on an army officer."

Now sources claim the film will be released digitally. According to one such source, "The superheroine film starring Katrina will mostly be her big digital debut. The film is being mounted on a lavish scale, and the team has struck a deal with Netflix with this being the first part of the franchise to be premiered on the digital platform. It won't have a theatrical release, but will be made for the web."

Before concluding, the source claimed, "Katrina is very kicked about the idea behind the project from the very beginning. She always wanted to do a full fledged action film in the superhero genre and this is her big dream project. When Netflix decided to come on board, she was extremely happy because the film will now have a wider reach among a global audience base."