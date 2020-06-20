Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta deletes her social media accounts

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, has deactivated her social media accounts two days after she shared an emotional note for her brother on Facebook.



Shweta, who lives in United States, returned to Indian for the last rites of her brother Sushant.

Following her return, she turned to Facebook and shared an emotional post for Sushant, who reportedly committed suicide last week.

Shweta had also shared a handwritten note, written to her by Sushant on social media.

Now, the actor’s sister has deleted her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Police have confirmed that Chhichhore actor had committed suicide.

Police have started investigation into the death of the MS Dhoni actor.

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also interrogated for more than 10 hours on Thursday.

According to reports, Sushant was suffering from depression over the past few months.