Beyonce and Jay-Z's family trip to Hampton begins in style

Beyonce and Jay-Z deplaned from their private jet on Long Island's East Hampton with their oldest daughter Blue Ivy, eight, and their twins Rumi and Sir, both three.



Both the 38-year-old singer and actress and the 50-year-old rap mogul were careful to wear masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 as they exit their private plane with Blue Ivy and their twins for a getaway.



The family touched down on Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves following the Civil War.

'The Drunk In Love' singer donned a baggy gray hoodie with text on the front. She paired it with flowing gray striped pants and white tennis shoes, and her caramel-colored locks slipped out from under her hood.







Blue Ivy looked stylish as ever in gray camouflage sweats, and she wore her hair in long braids.



Jay complemented his wife with his black hoodie and black sweatpants, which he wore with tall white socks, white tennis shoes and a black LA Dodgers cap.

He also repped his own entertainment and management company Roc Nation with a black mask bearing its name.



